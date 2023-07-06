Tusshar Kapoor dropped a video of himself dancing to the viral song 'Calm Down'

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor shares his dance routine on 'Calm Down'; Esha Deol, Urmila Matondkar react

Tusshar Kapoor dropped a video of him performing a dance routine to the viral song 'Calm Down'. The actor is seen performing a well-choreographed dance to the song.

In the video, Tusshar is seen wearing athleisure wear and performing in the living room of his house. The actor gave an energetic performance to the song which had gone viral on social media. Tusshar put a couple of hashtags like rehearsals, showtime and save the best for the last in the caption. He also tagged choreographer Ashutosh Arya in the video.

Reacting to the video, actress Esha Deol wrote in the comment section, "Mind blowing so proud u are doing this". Actress Urmila Matondkar who is herself a brilliant dancer reacted to the video with fire emoticons. Actor Sunil Grover put clapping emoticons and wrote, "Superb".

Several netizens also took to the comment section top react to the video. "PoV: when you want to exercise but u end up dancing," wrote a user. "Missed seeing u dance , me & my sister r still watching ur old movies only to see u dance .. please post more videos of u dancing," wrote a fan.

"Next movie dance movie Rohit Shetty," wrote another user. Tusshar Kapoor has played a mute character in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series.

Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Maarrich' in which he acted as a cop and also produced the film. The film was released in December last year. The actor is well known for his role as Lucky in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal' franchise. His role as a mute character worked well with the audience.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama while talking about his popular character, Tusshar said, “I was apprehensive initially and I was approached by Neeraj Bohra ji, jo iss duniya mein nahi hai ab. At that time there were just three characters because it was inspired from a play and he said that ‘hum fourth character bana rahe hai’. Initially we thought that we would do it through sign language but when we started shooting for the film, my tutor Vikas Kadam and Rohit decided to do something different. They said that ‘Let’s do a mute character who can hear’. When you go to a temple or any place, you meet such people who know what things sound like. I don’t want to trivialise it but they know what things sound like. That character we wanted to play and then happened and did workshops.”