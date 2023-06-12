Breaking News
Updated on: 12 June,2023 10:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan broke the internet with a single hug as they greeted each other at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi

Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan

Picture Perfect! Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan hug as Aamir Khan looks on
Film producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi on Sunday. Mantena was earlier married to ace designer Masaba Gupta. The newly-weds hosted a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai which was attended by several celebrities from the film industry. Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan participated in all the wedding festivities. 


Telugu superstar Allu Arjun also attended the wedding reception. Soon after his arrival, pictures of him greeting Hrithik Roshan went viral. A picture of him hugging the 'Zindagi na Milegi Dobaara' actor while Aamir Khan looked on has gone viral on social media. 


Both Hrithik and Allu Arjun are known for their dancing skills. Soon after their pictures went viral fans expressed their wish to see them together on screen. 


Allu Arjun is currently busy with his upcoming film 'Pushpa:2' which is among the most anticipated films. Hrithik, on the other hand, is busy with the shoot of 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He will also be seen in 'War 2' directed by Ayan Mukerji. With the film, Hrithik will be seen sharing screen with Jr NTR for the first time. 

Meanwhile, Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on Sunday before the reception. Taking to Instagram, Ira Trivedi shared a series of beautiful pictures from her special day. 

For the ceremony, Madhu opted for an off-white kurta teamed up with a dhoti while Ira looked gorgeous in a pink kanjeevaram saree and accessorized her look with white flowers wrapped around her bun and statement jewellery.

From Madhu kissing her wife's hand to the couple posing for cameras, pictures scream love.

Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, "I'M complete now."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Trivedi (@iratrivedi)

The couple exchanged vows in Mumbai. Hours after becoming husband and wife, Madhu and Ira hosted a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film industry. Several stars including Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Pulkit Samrat, Rakesh Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and others marked their presence at the reception. 

