One of the most revered directors of the current generation, Shoojit Sircar has been elected as a judge and jury for the annual prestigious short film competition at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. This marks the first time Shoojit will serve as a judge and jury member for this section of the festival. Shoojit Sircar, who won the Best Director award at IFFM 2022 for his acclaimed film 'Sardar Udham Singh', has been a significant part of the festival over the years. His contributions to Indian cinema have earned him numerous accolades and widespread recognition.

Sircar expressed his excitement about this new role. “I am delighted to join as judge for the short film competition at IFFM 2024. I am looking forward to experiencing the diverse storytelling and innovative filmmaking that the festival is known for. Short film is the core essence of filmmaking, it gives young voices an opportunity to express themselves in the most unique forms of storytelling. I have been a huge fan of short films, as they truly highlight the landscape and emotions of an entire generations, truly celebrate diversity and is one of the most level playing formats where raw young talent can be discovered," he shared.

The IFFM 2024 short film competition has attracted some of the best talents from across the two countries over the year making it one of the key highlights of the festival over these years. IFFM 2204 is set to take place between 15th to 25th August, and is set for celebrate the best in Indian cinema over the last year with its highlight on diversity. IFFM is the largest celebration of Indian cinema on foreign soil and has won multiple awards for its numerous achievements.

With a repertoire that includes groundbreaking films such as ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Madras Café’, ‘Piku’, ‘October’, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ as director and ‘Pink’ that he presented, Sircar has established himself as a filmmaker who creates extraordinary stories from ordinary lives. His simple yet powerful narratives have connected deeply with audiences worldwide, earning him a dedicated fan base and widespread acclaim.

Shoojit Sircar’s next, produced under his banner Rising Sun Films recently completed the shoot and the film is primarily shot in the USA. Speaking about the project in a recent interview with a leading portal, Sircar expressed his commitment to connecting with audiences worldwide stating, "I intend to reach out to audiences all over the world through all my films. My next is also made with the same intent. It will take you into an ordinary man’s life and his extra ordinary journey and make you smile with him.”

The film will star Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The rest of the cast has not been revealed yet. It would be interesting to see Sircar directing junior Bachchan as he has extensively worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the past.