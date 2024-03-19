Breaking News
Bringing their a game
Bringing their a game

Updated on: 20 March,2024 05:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Satin, shimmer and monochromes were the dominant themes at a fashion gala attended by Bollywood folk over the weekend. Pics/Yogen Shah

Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Sophie Choudry

Karan Johar, Sukhbir and Arjun KapoorKaran Johar, Sukhbir and Arjun Kapoor


Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sunny Leone and Shilpa ShettyJaved Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sunny Leone and Shilpa Shetty


Round two?


Spotted outside Farhan Akhtar’s home amid her India visit with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra sparks speculation that the filmmaker-actor’s previously announced venture may finally roll

Ab bas

After a long round of promotions that needed her to pull out all stops, Kareena Kapoor Khan dresses down when spotted in Bandra

Are you sure?

There isn’t much that Sushmita Sen can’t pull off when it comes to her fashion game but layering in Mumbai’s heat requires another level of courage

Just in

Adah Sharma, Jackie Shroff and Mouni Roy

