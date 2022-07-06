Breaking News
Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar visits ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at hospital
Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 Vengeance has a beautiful face meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini

'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1': Vengeance has a beautiful face, meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini

Updated on: 06 July,2022 03:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The makers described the look of Aishwarya Rai by stating- "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!"

'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1': Vengeance has a beautiful face, meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini

Picture Courtesy: PR


23 years after 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns as Nandini but this time, grander, more gorgeous and even more stunning and beautiful. We are talking about Mani Ratnam's ''Ponniyin Selvan Part 1'. 

The makers described the look of Aishwarya Rai by stating- "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!"





PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The magnum opus with a stellar cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj is based on Kalki’s eponymous Tamil novel that was serialised in the 1950s and has remained a sensational success ever since.

An adventure ride set in the 10th century, Ponniyin Selvan tracks the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan (son of River Kaveri), later known as Rajaraja Chola became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history ushering in a golden age.

AR Rahman has scored the music for the film. With Ravi Varman handling the cinematography and Thota Tharrani as Production Designer and Sreekar Prasad as Editor, the film is filled with stellar technicians working alongside the veteran director Mani Ratnam.

Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions promise more updates and news on the film in the coming week.

Also Read: Mani Ratnam to unveil the first glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Ponniyin Selvan' at the Brihadeeshwara Temple

aishwarya rai bachchan mani ratnam bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK