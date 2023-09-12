In an interview, Pooja Bhatt addressed rumours that the actress is the real mother of Alia Bhatt

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Pooja Bhatt reacts to reports claiming Alia Bhatt is her daughter, calls them 'absurd' x 00:00

Pooja Bhatt has been a part of controversies for many years. First, the cover image of her kissing her father Mahesh Bhatt left her in trouble, and then there were rumours that the actress is the real mother of Alia Bhatt. In an interview, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant has opened up about all the allegations.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Pooja Bhatt addressed the topic and the hate she received. The ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’ actress shared, "Yeh toh humare desh mein bahut purani cheez hai (This is not new in our country). Start talking about somebody’s relationship with their daughter or with their bhabhi or with their sister or with their whatever. Now, how do you counteract that? Ke aap iss cheez ko dignity bhi de sakte hai respond kar ke? It is absurd."

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from addressing the issue, Pooja also discussed her relationship with Alia. Pooja stated, "Alia called me the day I came out of 'Bigg Boss' and told me 'Pooja, I have felt the closest to you during 'Bigg Boss' because there has been not a single day when I did not watch it.' She used to watch the show 24/7."

During the same interview, Pooja was asked if she had any regrets regarding her magazine shoot with Mahesh Bhatt, which garnered a lot of attention. Answering the question, Pooja said, "No, because I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai (what happens is), a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in anyway. Aur mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh ne mujhe yeh kaha tha when you have daughters, jab hi aapke bacche chote hai (I remember Shah Rukh had told me that when you have daughters and when your child is small), how often a child just says, ‘Mummy papa, give me a kiss’. And they go this way."

Pooja Bhatt recently took to her social media account and posted a video with Bebika Dhurve as the two went out for a fun day. Pooja, while posting the video, wrote, "Back to my reality!"

Pooja was most recently seen on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. She was in the top 5 alongside Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhruve, and Abhishek Malhan.





