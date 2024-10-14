Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Public spaces cannot be misused Pooja Bhatt calls out viral video of religious chanting by youngsters inside Mumbai metro

'Public spaces cannot be misused': Pooja Bhatt calls out viral video of religious chanting by youngsters inside Mumbai metro 

Updated on: 14 October,2024 01:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actress Pooja Bhatt has criticised a viral video that shows youngsters singing 'Jai Shri Ram' while occupying the floor of Mumbai metro

'Public spaces cannot be misused': Pooja Bhatt calls out viral video of religious chanting by youngsters inside Mumbai metro 

L-Pooja Bhatt, R- Youth sing inside Mumbai metro

Listen to this article
'Public spaces cannot be misused': Pooja Bhatt calls out viral video of religious chanting by youngsters inside Mumbai metro 
x
00:00

Actress Pooja Bhatt took to her X handle to criticise a viral video that sees a group of youngsters singing inside the Mumbai metro during Navratri. The video sees a ground of youngsters dressed up for the festive season occupying the seats and floors of the metro and singing spiritual songs loudly. They are heard singing the song 'Bharat Ka Baccha Baccha Jai Shri Ram Bolega' and other Gujarati garba songs.


While some praised the festive spirit of the youth, some called it out as public nuisance. Pooja Bhatt also took to social media and shared the video which was initially shared by user Kunal Purohit, an independent journalist and author.


Sharing the video, Purohit wrote, "This, truly, is what Hindutva Pop music has been designed for--the easy appeal that it creates among various classes, across the rural & urban.  Well-heeled, upper-class youngsters, seeing no problem in singing this in a metro. H-Pop is everywhere."


Sharing the tweet, Pooja called out the individuals for causing nuisance in public space. 

"How is this permissible in a public space? Doesn’t matter if it is Hindutva pop, Christmas carols,Bollywood blockbusters or anything in between. Public spaces cannot be misused in this manner. How and why are the authorities permitting this? Yeah,now bring on the abuse."

Commenting on Pooja's post, filmmaker Onir wrote, "It’s a shame how nuisance is being passed on as cute and culture …. And there is definitely nothing spiritual or religious about it .,, just arrogance and disrespect towards others . Chest thumping has nothing to do with the inner journey towards divinity … but then …"

In another post, Pooja stated that law and order cannot be maintained in any place if people don't follow basic civic rules.

"If we can’t follow basic rules there is no hope for law & order to prevail in the real sense. Illegal hoardings of ALL political parties that desecrate the city the metro being turned into a party zone.Firecrackers being lit in the middle of the street-used as cover by assailants," she wrote.

The last part of Pooja's tweet refers to the recent fatal gunshots suffered by NCP leader Baba Siddique on Dussehra evening. He was shot dead by three assailants. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who had earlier threatened actor Salman Khan has claimed responsibility of Baba's death. 

Pooja Bhatt's work front

Pooja was among the most popular stars of the 80s and 90s. She eventually took a break form acting and recently made her come back through shows and movies on OTT platforms. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She will next be seen in a film opposite Suniel Shettty. Pooja was last seen in Prime Video's coming-of-age drama series Big Girls Don't Cry

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pooja bhatt Entertainment News Twitter navratri mumbai mumbai metro Bollywood Entertainment bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK