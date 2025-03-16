Pooja Bhatt shares a throwback picture of little Alia on her birthday

On Alia Bhatt's 32nd birthday today, her sister Pooja Bhatt shared a heartwarming throwback picture, offering fans a nostalgic glimpse into their cherished memories.

Picture Courtesy/Pooja Bhatt's Instagram account

On Alia Bhatt's 32nd birthday today, her sister Pooja Bhatt shared a heartwarming throwback picture, offering fans a nostalgic glimpse into their cherished memories.

The picture captured a special moment from Alia's younger years. Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja dropped a rare black-and-white throwback photo capturing a precious moment between the siblings, with a young Pooja holding toddler Alia in her arms. Both are seen smiling gently at the camera, with Alia looking utterly adorable as she leans into her older sister. Sharing the adorable click, Pooja Bhatt wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt May you always be childlike & true.”

Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are half sisters, sharing the same father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. However, they have different mothers—Pooja’s mother is Kiran Bhatt, while Alia’s mother is Soni Razdan.

Meanwhile, the 'Raazi' actress, who turned 32 on March 15, started her birthday celebrations a bit early this year. On Thursday, she and her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor, hosted a pre-birthday gathering with the media. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress looked stunning in a traditional peach kurta paired with trousers, while Ranbir chose a crisp all-white outfit for the occasion. During the celebrations, the ‘Rockstar’ actor affectionately planted kisses on Alia’s forehead. As he spoke to the media, the actor expressed his admiration for Alia, praising her with heartfelt words.

Afterward, the couple headed to Alibaug to celebrate both Holi and Alia’s birthday in a more private setting. Unfortunately, their plans were interrupted by an unexpected event.

Upon hearing the sad news of the passing of their close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukerji, Alia and Ranbir quickly returned to Mumbai. The couple rushed back to offer their support to Ayan during this heartbreaking time. The couple had worked with the director on the fantasy action drama “Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.”

