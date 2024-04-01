Pooja Hegde has been reportedly dating Rohan for a while now. He is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Bazaar'.

Pooja Hegde, Rohan Mehra Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Pooja Hegde spotted with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra - watch video x 00:00

Pan-Indian actress Pooja Hegde, who has maintained a low profile when it comes to her personal life, was spotted once again with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra. The two were photographed by the paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai. Pooja and Rohan were also seen getting together in the same car. Pooja was seen wearing a white shirt with grey trousers and black boots. Meanwhile, Rohan kept it casual with a black t-shirt, navy blue pants, a black cap, and white sneakers.

Watch the video below.

Rohan was earlier linked with Student Of The Year 2 star Tara Sutaria. However, reports of the two parting ways started doing rounds in May 2019.

In 2023, Pooja made headlines after several reports claimed that she is dating a Mumbai-based cricketer and will tie the knot with him soon. However, the actress quashed the rumours with a source citing them as untrue, as reported by The Free Press Journal.

Last month, Pooja was one of the judges at the Miss World 2024 grand finale. While interacting with the paparazzi she said, "I feel that life has come full circle because I was a runner-up at the pageant but today I'm judging the pageant. My best wishes to the participants and whoever wins the competition but if someone doesn't win, it's not like their story is over. It's your story and you decide what happens in your story. Continue to work hard and be dedicated and set your goals and wait for it. Believe in yourself and it'll all work out. I hope my story inspires all the girls out there."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Salman Khan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

She will next be seen in 'Deva'. The actress stars opposite Shahid Kapoor. It also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. 'Deva' is an action-packed thriller directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

Besides that, Pooja also has ‘Sanki’ with Ahan Shetty.

(With inputs from Agencies)