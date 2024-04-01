Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pooja Hegde spotted with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra watch video
<< Back to Elections 2024

Pooja Hegde spotted with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra - watch video

Updated on: 01 April,2024 08:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pooja Hegde has been reportedly dating Rohan for a while now. He is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Bazaar'.

Pooja Hegde spotted with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra - watch video

Pooja Hegde, Rohan Mehra Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Pooja Hegde spotted with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra - watch video
x
00:00

Pan-Indian actress Pooja Hegde, who has maintained a low profile when it comes to her personal life, was spotted once again with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra. The two were photographed by the paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai. Pooja and Rohan were also seen getting together in the same car. Pooja was seen wearing a white shirt with grey trousers and black boots. Meanwhile, Rohan kept it casual with a black t-shirt, navy blue pants, a black cap, and white sneakers. 


Watch the video below. 



Pooja Hegde has been reportedly dating Rohan for a while now. He is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Bazaar' co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Rohan was earlier linked with Student Of The Year 2 star Tara Sutaria. However, reports of the two parting ways started doing rounds in May 2019.

In 2023, Pooja made headlines after several reports claimed that she is dating a Mumbai-based cricketer and will tie the knot with him soon. However, the actress quashed the rumours with a source citing them as untrue, as reported by The Free Press Journal. 

Last month, Pooja was one of the judges at the Miss World 2024 grand finale. While interacting with the paparazzi she said, "I feel that life has come full circle because I was a runner-up at the pageant but today I'm judging the pageant. My best wishes to the participants and whoever wins the competition but if someone doesn't win, it's not like their story is over. It's your story and you decide what happens in your story. Continue to work hard and be dedicated and set your goals and wait for it. Believe in yourself and it'll all work out. I hope my story inspires all the girls out there."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Salman Khan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

She will next be seen in 'Deva'. The actress stars opposite Shahid Kapoor. It also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. 'Deva' is an action-packed thriller directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

Besides that, Pooja also has ‘Sanki’ with Ahan Shetty. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pooja hegde Salman Khan shahid kapoor Ahan Shetty Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK