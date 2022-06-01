Power couple Abhishek and Aishwarya to perform at IIFA Awards 2022

Earlier, commemorating the 10-year IIFA celebrations in Macau in 2009, Aishwarya was bestowed with the 'Actress of the decade' honour

Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai. Pic/Yogen Shah

Power couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to give a power-packed performance at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said that he IIFA feels like a family to him.

"IIFA is like family to me and it feels good to come back and perform. After being disconnected physically for more than two years, celebrations help us unite. I am excited for this reunion of the industry to be happening as the world gets together again. And I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans and connecting with them globally" said Abhishek.

Show full article