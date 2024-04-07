Recent reports indicate that the much-anticipated film could arrive a week or two later to avoid clashing with Lok Sabha poll dates in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Prabhas

Another delay for Kalki?

It is being said that the release of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD might be deferred again. Initially slated to arrive in January this year, director Nag Ashwin’s futuristic thriller was rescheduled to May 9 due to multiple reasons. One of the crucial factors was that the extensive VFX was taking longer than expected. Recent reports indicate that the much-anticipated film could arrive a week or two later to avoid clashing with Lok Sabha poll dates in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Before the two states vote on May 13, there will be extensive pre-election political campaigns and activities. Considering that Telangana and Andhra are said to be the Salaar star’s biggest markets, the makers don’t want to take any chances. More so, the sci-fi movie, which also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, is said to cost over R600 crore to make. However, there is no official word from the producers yet.

Return of the Khan

After the release of Dulha Mil Gaya (2010), Fardeen Khan took a sabbatical from movies to focus on his family. While he was supposed to return with Sanjay Gupta’s production Visfot, Fardeen will now be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar first. Set around the partition, the web series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Fardeen’s first look was unveiled yesterday on social media. He shared the post, saying, “Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart’s desire with his royal responsibilities.” While not much is known about his character, his look has certainly piqued our curiosity.

Wrap-up in Wai

Director Laxman Utekar wrapped up a major portion of the biopic, Chhava, which is based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal in the titular role in Wai recently. Apparently, several dramatic and intense action sequences were picturised during this schedule. The actor had resumed work on the movie after a three-week break, as he had injured his arm while performing an action scene. Sharing a picture from the location, Vicky wrote, “What a schedule this has been. Wrap on Wai, gearing up for the next one.” We hear the next shoot will take place on a set in a Mumbai studio.

Reality bytes

Saqib Ayub, who played Anees in director duo Raj-DK’s Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor, is looking forward to his next film, Supermen of Malegon. Reema Kagti’s upcoming directorial venture is based on the true story of the lesser-known Malegaon film industry. Saqib portrays a member of the group that creates spoofs of Bollywood movies with remarkable success. “The film shows how crazy people are about movies in India and how creativity knows no bounds even in small locales like Malegaon, in Maharashtra,” enthuses the actor. He underwent a significant transformation at the behest of the director. Reflecting on his prep, the actor shares, “Reema emphasised that a common man doesn’t have a chiselled physique or six-pack abs. Hence, I had to put on a considerable amount of weight to look the part and truly inhabit the role.”