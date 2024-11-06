Prabhas took to Instagram today to share a new venture of his aimed at providing a platform to writers so that they can bring their words to life and shape reality

Pan-India superstar, 'the Baahubali', Prabhas, has launched The Script Craft, a website dedicated to promoting and encouraging writers. Known for his love of storytelling, Prabhas supports this initiative to give writers a platform where they can share their story ideas with a broad audience, showcase their creativity, and gain visibility. The actor took to Instagram today to share a teaser of the platform.

Prabhas launches a new platform 'The Script Craft'

The Script Craft allows writers to submit a 250-word synopsis of their story ideas. Audiences can then read and rate these submissions, with the highest-rated stories rising to the top. The feedback system focuses on ratings rather than comments, creating a constructive environment that helps writers build confidence and receive positive support for their ideas.

To mark its launch, The Script Craft introduces a special contest titled “Imagine Your Favorite Hero with Superpowers!” Writers are invited to submit a maximum 3,500-word story reimagining a hero with superhuman abilities. In the end, one writer will be selected based on audience engagement to earn a unique opportunity to work as either an assistant writer or assistant director on a real project—a valuable experience that shines a spotlight on emerging writers.

In addition, The Script Craft plans to expand with an audiobook feature, allowing writers to turn their stories into immersive audio experiences. This development is set to help writers reach a broader audience, including listeners who prefer audio storytelling.

Prabhas’s involvement in The Script Craft highlights his commitment to fostering a positive space for writers and encouraging unique storytelling. The Script Craft is ultimately a reflection of his dedication to supporting writers and creating a welcoming platform that honors the art of storytelling.

Prabhas's upcoming projects

Prabhas was last seen in 'Kalki' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. On the work front, further fans can look forward to his performances in 'Raja Saab'. Recently, he shared a new poster from 'Raja Saab' announcing that it will be released on April 10, 2025. He also has 'Salaar: Part 2', Shouryanga Parvam', 'Kalki 2', and an untitled project with Hanu Raghavpudi. The project with Hanu is a historical fiction drama set in the 1940s.