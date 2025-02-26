Choreographer, filmmaker and actor Prabhu Deva introduced his son Rishi with a live dance performance recently

Filmmaker and choreographer Prabhu Deva introduced his son, Rishii Ragvendar Deva, through a power-packed dance video as the two shared the spotlight. The legendary dancer took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video where the father-son duo was seen performing together.

Prabhu Deva introduces his son

The video showed Prabhu Deva and his son dancing on stage with fans cheering them on. Rishi could be seen dancing in his father's signature style and every move reflected how he is truly his father's son when it comes to talent. In the video, Prabhu Deva can be seen moving aside for his son to shine. He later joins his son and the two match steps and enthrall the audience with their co-ordinated act.

Soon after Deva dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section, with many calling Rishii "Like father, like son."

Along with the video, the "proud" father added a caption that read, "Proud to introduce my son Rishii Ragvendar Deva @rishiideva as we share the spotlight for the first time! This is more than dance--it's legacy, passion, and a journey that's just getting started."

Prabhu Deva's work front

Prabhu Deva is one of India's most celebrated choreographers, directors, and actors. Often called India's Michael Jackson, he has choreographed multiple hit songs and has won two National Awards for Best Choreography.

Apart from dance, Prabhu Deva has directed many successful films. In Tamil cinema, he helmed Pokkiri, Villu, Engeyum Kaadhal, and Vedi. He made his Bollywood directorial debut with Wanted, which starred superstar Salman Khan. The movie was a massive hit. He later directed successful films like Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, and Singh is Bling.

He was last seen on screen in the recently released film 'Badass Ravi Kumar' in which he played the antagonist. The film led by Himesh Reshammiya performed exceptionally well in the theatres. Despite no pre-release buzz or promotional activities, the film attracted a large audience. People were seen laughing, dancing, hooting and cheering to clap-worthy punchy dialogues in the film. Prabhu Deva also got a chance to show off his dance skills in the film even as he played a villain who was set to destroy India in the film.