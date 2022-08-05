Prabhuji/ Thums up and 'Darlings': What Shah Rukh Khan's day off looks like

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to give a glimpse of his day off

Shah Rukh Khan/ File Pic

Shah Rukh Khan recently returned from Europe after wrapping a schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu. After having worked non-stop for many days, the actor has taken a day off today and took to Twitter to share with his fans what he is up to.

Khan, took to Twitter on Friday evening and wrote, "Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj…."

Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj….’) — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2022

Also Read: Check out what Karan Johar has to say about Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings'

For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has co-produced 'Darlings' along with Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine. The film marks Alia's debut as a producer. Directed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen, the film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew. 'Darlings' is a dark comedy centered around domestic violence and is currently streaming on Netflix.