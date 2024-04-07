Breaking News
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hails central govt, says 'It's people's government'
Cocaine worth Rs 11.7 lakh seized from auto rickshaw in Thane; one held
Devendra Fadnavis never opposed Eknath Khadse: Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Development of city crucial to achieving Modi's dream of Viksit Bhara: Shewale
Kerala hotbed for anti-national forces due to misgovernance of state: Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Out goes coy girl in comes tough cop
<< Back to Elections 2024

Out goes coy girl, in comes tough cop

Updated on: 08 April,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Prachi credits Silence 2 director Aban for looking past her demure girl-next-door image and casting her in an action role

Out goes coy girl, in comes tough cop

Prachi Desai

Listen to this article
Out goes coy girl, in comes tough cop
x
00:00

Three years after Silence: Can You Hear It? (2021), Prachi Desai has returned with its sequel, Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. Director Aban Bharucha Deohans’ thriller has offered many things to Desai, beginning with the opportunity to work with Manoj Bajpayee. “Working with Manoj sir is a mix of emotions, because you are fan-girling, you are also being the co-star who is there to deliver. Sometimes, you are nervous, other times, over-enthusiastic. There is so much to absorb by just observing him,” she smiles.


Manoj Bajpayee


Desai made a winning film debut with Rock On!! (2008), following it up with hits in Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai (2010) and Bol Bachchan (2012). However, she saw a lull in her career after Azhar (2016). “After Azhar, a couple of my films got delayed. Then COVID hit. So, that time went by. When Silence came my way, I was happy that a female director could see that regardless of [my soft features], I could do any [role].” 


From the start of her career, Desai has been tagged as the girl-next-door. ZEE5’s Silence, which sees her as a tough cop,  helped her fight that typecast. “All actors get boxed—someone is known for action, someone for comedy. Initially, you may say, ‘Why are they boxing me? I want to do so much more.’ Or you may want to embrace that and make the most out of that [phase]. But we’ll never be satisfied [being uni-dimensional].” She credits the director for not only imagining her in an action role, but also bringing a nuanced depiction of cops. “It was important to show people that just because we are used to seeing [tough] cops on screen, that is not the only kind. Similarly, there are different kinds of actors. Just pouting doesn’t make me an actor.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

prachi desai bollywood news Entertainment News manoj bajpayee bollywood Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK