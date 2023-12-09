During a podcast interaction with Cyrus Broacha, Prahlad Kakkar praised King Khan for his easy-going and loving nature while called Amitabh Bachchan 'punctual'

In pic: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article Prahlad Kakkar shares, Shah Rukh Khan always supports the crew and stands by them; calls Amitabh Bachchan 'punctual' x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his humble nature and the way he treats his fans and crew members on the sets of his films. In a recent podcast hosted by Cyrus Broacha, advertising guru Prahlad Kakkar joined him for a conversation. During the podcast interaction, Prahlad praised King Khan for his easy-going and loving nature. He shared that Shah Rukh Khan always supports the crew members, even if anyone else is being harsh with them.

He said, “I remember once, we were doing a noodle shoot for Nissan. I had especially selected the bowls to match the noodles. Yellow on the inside and red on the outside. And the crew misplaced my bowls, and here I am waiting for the shot and there are no bowls. They brought some other bowls, which I rejected and threw a fit, and everyone was hiding.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “No one was trying to look for the bowls. Everyone was looking for a corner to hide. Shah Rukh goes backstage, collects all my girls who were scouring away and tells them, ‘Don’t worry’. Then he comes and tells me, ‘It’s okay. It doesn’t matter what bowls you use, as long as the noodles are right’.”

Later in the podcast, Prahlad recalled working with Big B. While praising Amitabh Bachchan's punctuality, the ad guru recalled that even if he is 15 minutes late, Amitabh will reach exactly on time. He said, “We would step on the sets 15 minutes late, which is very good for a unit. He’d (Amitabh) be sitting there reading a newspaper with full make up. My first line is, ‘I am sorry’. The rest of the day you keep saying, ‘Sorry, sorry sorry’.”

When asked about instructing Amitabh for retakes, Prahlad advised, “Don’t tell him anything; you just say, ‘Sir, can we try this again with a little nuance?'”

On the work front, After a blockbuster start with Pathaan and the massive success of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film, Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan’s next projects include Kalki 2898AD and Thalaivar 170.