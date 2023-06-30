Prajakta Koli reacts on working with Vidya Balan and saying yes to 'Neeyat'

Prajakta Koli. Picture courtesy/PR

Listen to this article Prajakta Koli on working with Vidya Balan in Neeyat, 'I have been a her fan since forever' x 00:00

Prajakta Koli is gearing up for her second film as an actor, 'Neeyat,' starring Vidya Balan. The performer recently spoke out about her experience and role in the film. 'Neeyat' is directed by Anu Menon and stars Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danesh Razvi.

Prajakta said in a statement released by her team, "I've had the pleasure of working with Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, and Neeraj Kabi, among many others. I have been a Vidya Balan fan since forever, and just the fact that I get to share the screen with her was magical for me. And then there was the whole cast, I mean where else would I get to chill for two months with the likes of Ram Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Shashank Arora, Niki Walia, Dipannita, Danesh. Just the fact that I get to be in the same room as them, see them perform, and also have the pleasure of having conversations with them was surreal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prajakta went on to explain what made her say 'yes' so quickly to this position, "It is my second film and when I heard who all were a part of the film and who was making it, I just considered it a huge win if I got to act in the film and learn from everyone around me. Because it's an ensemble cast and everyone was shooting together, being on set was the most fun part of the film. It was everything I had imagined and more."

The captivating teaser takes the audience into the glamorous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is caught in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor is murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) to solve the mystery.

'Neeyat' is directed by Anu Menon who previously directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit 'Shakuntala Devi'. Anu Menon's recent directing credits include several episodes of the critically acclaimed series "Killing Eve."

'Neeyat' marks Vidya's return to theatres after her successful digital run with 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Sherni' and 'Jalsa'.

'Neeyat' will be released in theatres on July 7.





