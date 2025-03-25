The film promises an intense narrative, exploring how karma shapes the lives of those who walk the thin line between right and wrong

Amit Sadh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Amit Sadh, who is known for ‘Breathe’, ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Gold’, ‘Sultan’ and others, will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Pratap’. The film is helmed by Pradeep Rangwani, and is set to arrive in cinemas in June 2025.

The film follows the journey of an encounter specialist, played by Amit Sadh, as he navigates the complexities of law enforcement and morality. The film promises an intense narrative, exploring how karma shapes the lives of those who walk the thin line between right and wrong.

Talking about the film, director Pradeep Rangwani shared, “Filmmaking has always been a passion, and over the years, I have learned that cinema is not just about storytelling; it’s about bringing characters to life in the most authentic way possible. With ‘Let’s Meet’, I wanted to explore the intricacies of human relationships, and now with ‘Pratap’, I am diving into the layered world of crime and justice”.

He further mentioned, “My storytelling approach has always been rooted in real emotions and thought-provoking narratives. From ‘Let’s Meet’ to my previous films, I’ve focused on themes that challenge perspectives. ‘Pratap’ is no different, it’s a story that questions fate, justice, and the consequences of our actions. Amit Sadh brings unparalleled intensity to the character, and I am confident that his performance will leave a lasting impact”.

With UV Films backing the ambitious project, the film is gearing up to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, emotion, and gripping drama. The film’s production is currently in full swing, with major sequences being shot at high-profile locations to enhance its visual appeal.

‘Pratap’ is set to hit theaters in June, releasing on a grand scale to reach a wider audience. As the anticipation builds, fans can expect teasers and first looks to be unveiled in the coming months.

