Prateik Babbar birthday: Girlfriend Priya wishes actor with sweet photo of the couple sharing a kiss

Actor Prateik Babbar turned a year older on November 28, and his girlfriend Priya Banerjee posted the sweetest wish for him on Instagram. The couple have ben dating for over three years now, and other social media is filled with loved-up photos of the pair. But it seemed Priya had saved a special photo for the actor's birthday.

Sharing a photo of her and Prateik sharing a kiss, Priya wrote, "Happiest birthday to my bestest half." In the photo, Prateik is seen wearing a pink suit, while Priya is in a red dress, sitting on the actor's lap. It seems the photo was taken at a red-carpet event held in Mumbai a few months ago.

In April this year, Prateik Babbar had wished Priya a happy birthday in his signature style. "Happy born day best friend @priyabanerjee", wrote Prateik on his Insta-post. He shared two frames with Priya, in which their beloved pet also made an appearance. In the first frame, Priya is looking outside the window, while Prateik holds her by her neck. In the second frame, both are looking at each other passionately while the pet doggy is looking at the camera.

Prateik made his relationship with Priya Instagram official on Valentine's Day this year. Reports about Prateik and Priya's relationship surfaced last year. However, the two didn't comment on it.

Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown. They tied the knot on January 23, 2019.

Prateik was recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Indian Lockdown'. In the film, he played a migrant worker who was affected by the COVID-19 shutdown in India. Priya, on the other hand, has worked in a number of movies including 'KISS: Keep It Simple Stupid', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Baarish', 'Bhanwar' and others.