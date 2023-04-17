Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Prateik Babbar calls girlfriend Priya Banerjee best friend in birthday post

Prateik Babbar calls girlfriend Priya Banerjee 'best friend' in birthday post

Updated on: 17 April,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Reports about Prateik and Priya's relationship surfaced last year. However, the two didn't comment on it. Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown

Prateik Babbar calls girlfriend Priya Banerjee 'best friend' in birthday post

Picture Courtesy/Prateik Babbar's Instagram account


Prateik Babbar wished his girlfriend Priya Banerjee a happy birthday in his signature style on Sunday.


"happy born day best friend @priyabanerjee", wrote Prateik on his Insta-post. He shared two frames with Priya in which their beloved pet also made an appearance. In the first frame, Priya is looking outside the window, while Prateik holds her by her neck. In the second frame, both are looking at each other passionately while the pet doggy is looking at the camera.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat)


Prateik made his relationship with Priya Instagram official on the Valentine's day this year.

Reports about Prateik and Priya's relationship surfaced last year. However, the two didn't comment on it. Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown. They tied the knot on January 23, 2019.

Prateik was recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Indian Lockdown'. In the film, he played a migrant worker who was affected by the COVID-19 shutdown in India.

Priya, on the other hand, has worked in a number of movies including 'KISS: Keep It Simple Stupid', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Baarish', 'Bhanwar' and others. 

Also Read: Prateik Babbar opens up on being part of a women-driven series Four More Shots Please! season 3

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

prateik babbar bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK