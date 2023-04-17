Prateik Babbar calls girlfriend Priya Banerjee 'best friend' in birthday post

Reports about Prateik and Priya's relationship surfaced last year. However, the two didn't comment on it. Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown

Picture Courtesy/Prateik Babbar's Instagram account

Prateik Babbar wished his girlfriend Priya Banerjee a happy birthday in his signature style on Sunday.

"happy born day best friend @priyabanerjee", wrote Prateik on his Insta-post. He shared two frames with Priya in which their beloved pet also made an appearance. In the first frame, Priya is looking outside the window, while Prateik holds her by her neck. In the second frame, both are looking at each other passionately while the pet doggy is looking at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat)

Prateik made his relationship with Priya Instagram official on the Valentine's day this year.

Reports about Prateik and Priya's relationship surfaced last year. However, the two didn't comment on it. Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown. They tied the knot on January 23, 2019.

Prateik was recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Indian Lockdown'. In the film, he played a migrant worker who was affected by the COVID-19 shutdown in India.

Priya, on the other hand, has worked in a number of movies including 'KISS: Keep It Simple Stupid', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Baarish', 'Bhanwar' and others.

