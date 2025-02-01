Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee will tie the knot on February 14, 2025. It will be a private affair in the presence of close friends and family

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee

Actor Prateik Patil Babbar is all set to tie the knot with fiancée Priya Banerjee. If reports are to be believed, the actor will be exchanging vows on Valentine's Day 2025. Interestingly, the couple got engaged on the same day in 2023. For those unversed, Prateik is the son of late actor Smita Patil and actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's wedding

According to a report in the Times of India, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee will tie the knot on February 14, 2025. It will be a private affair in the presence of close friends and family. The wedding will be as per Indian traditions and will mostly be held at Prateik’s Bandra home.

Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown. They tied the knot on January 23, 2019. He was previously in a relationship with British actor Amy Jackson. The two parted ways after a year of dating.

Prateik Babbar’s work front

On the professional front, Prateik was recently seen in Khwaabon Ka Jhamela alongside Sayani Gupta. The film features Prateik as Zubin, a finance whiz who is calculative about everything, and Sayani as Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator with a few tricks up her sleeve. It is directed by Danish Aslam.

Speaking about the project in an earlier press note, Prateik said, "Khwaabon Ka Jhamela is a light-hearted, feel-good rom-com--a genre I've never really had the opportunity to explore. Rom-coms remind us that while life doesn't always add up, love and friendship make it worthwhile. I hope the audience laughs with us and connects with Zubin's struggle to find the perfect balance in life and love."

He will next be seen in Sikandar which stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. It is directed by AR Murugadoss and will be released on Eid 2025.

Prateik will also star alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu in the Indo-UK co-production Lioness. Excited about the film, Prateik said in a statement, "It is an honour for me to be part of a film that celebrates the legacy of the granddaughter of our Sher-e-Punjab - Maharajah Ranjit Singh. I will be playing the role of Rajdeep Singh, a British Sikh living in the 1990s in Southhall. The character has given me a chance to understand and get closer to my Punjabi heritage. It is a huge responsibility."