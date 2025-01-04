Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Savitribai Phule, bringing to life the inspiring journey of this iconic couple who championed equality and education in India

The release date for Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa-starrer 'Phule' has been announced. The film will be released in theatres on April 11, the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Savitribai Phule, bringing to life the inspiring journey of this iconic couple who championed equality and education in India.

Talking about the release, Patralekhaa in a press note said, "I am deeply honored to portray Savitribai Phule in this film. Alongside Jyotirao Phule, she laid the very foundation for modern education and social equality in India. On her birth anniversary today, it's only fitting that we announce the release of Phule. I'm thrilled that audiences will soon witness their inspiring journey on the big screen, and hopefully, be moved by their extraordinary courage and vision."

Mahadevan emphasised, "We have stuck to the historical facts while making this film but it is not just a historical narrative. The film is a call to recognise the sacrifices and values that continue to shape our society. This is our humble tribute to a great son and daughter of India. The film is a must-watch for the Y-generation, as it offers more than what history books have touched upon. It's an immersive journey back in time, showcasing how these visionaries shaped our nation's history."

As per the makers, "Phule narrates the struggles and triumphs of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, who started a social movement against caste discrimination and gender inequality. From establishing India's first school for girls in Pune in 1848 to their revolutionary efforts in promoting education and social reform under British colonial rule, the Phules' story is all about unyielding courage and resilience to change the status quo of India's rural society of the past."

