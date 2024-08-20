Breaking News
8-months pregnant Deepika Padukone enjoys a dinner outing with Ranveer Singh's family, watch

Updated on: 20 August,2024 10:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The soon-to-be mom, nearing her due date, opted for a comfortable black outfit for a casual dinner with family. She wore a long black dress paired with white shoes

Deepika Padukone (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Just a few weeks before her due date, beautiful Deepika Padukone was spotted enjoying a dinner outing in Mumbai with her husband, Ranveer Singh, and his family. She chose a casual and comfortable outfit for the occasion.


8-months pregnant Deepika Padukone enjoys a dinner date



The soon-to-be mom, nearing her due date, opted for a comfortable black outfit for a casual dinner with family. She wore a long black dress paired with white shoes and added a black blazer to cover her baby bump. Deepika was spotted entering a Mumbai restaurant with her mother-in-law, surrounded by tight security. 


Pregnant Deepika Padukone enjoys a dinner date, take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child, due in September.

Deepika Padukone dispels diet myths

Deepika Padukone, shared a post on Instagram about her daily diet. She posted a collage of desserts and snacks and wrote a long note to go with it, starting with her thoughts on the subject she wrote, "There seems to be a lot of misunderstanding around the word ‘Diet’. We often believe that ‘Diet’ means to starve, to eat less and to eat all of the things we detest."

Writing about her definition of 'Diets', she penned, "What ‘Diet’ really means is the total of all the food and drink consumed by an individual. The word actually comes from the Greek word “diaita,” which means “way of life.”

"I’ve always, for as long as I can remember, followed a ‘Balanced Diet’. And it is for me ‘a way of life’. I’ve never followed a diet that I cannot be consistent with or one that is a fad." She continued. 

But does she eat her guilty pleasure foods? The actress answered and wrote, "Now, do I indulge? Of course, I do, as demonstrated above!😅 But it most certainly isn’t my way of life."

"Ever heard the phrase ‘you are what you eat?’ If there’s one thing I’ve learnt (the hard-ish way) is that those words couldn’t be truer. I hope you found today’s post useful. For more of some of my simple self-care practices, stay tuned…🤍" She concluded. 

