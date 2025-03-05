It is now being reported that mom-to-be Kiara Advani has opted out of the action-thriller Don 3 with Ranveer Singh owing to her pregnancy with husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kiara Advani exits from Don 3 with Ranveer Singh after announcing pregnancy: Report x 00:00

A year after it was announced that Bollywood actor Kiara Advani had come on board for the third installment of action-thriller Don, it is now being reported that mom-to-be has opted out of the project owing to her pregnancy with husband Sidharth Malhotra. As per Pinkvilla, Kiara has prioritised motherhood and the makers are now on the lookout for a new female lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. The role was previously played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. In 2024, Mid-day reported, “Ranveer and Kiara will start their physical prep, beginning with agility training, from late March. Experts in martial arts from Thailand have been roped in." Seems like the makers need to find their leading lady to ensure there aren’t any delays in the schedule.

The filmmaker is keen to up the ante when it comes to stunts. The source elaborated, “In the last few years, Hindi cinema has seen every type of stylised action— from War [2019] to Pathaan [2023] and Fighter. So, Farhan wants to make the action syntax fresh. He has had several meetings with action choreographers from India and other countries to discuss the possibilities. He wants the palette to be different from whatever the tentpole movies have offered in recent years.”

Kiara’s pregnancy announcement

Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy through a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing an adorable picture holding a pair of baby socks. "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," the caption read. The post was met with overwhelming love from fans, friends, and colleagues in the film industry.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Rajasthan in February 2023. The two fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah.

Kiara’s work front

Kiara will be seen in War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Jr NTR as the antagonist. There are also reports of her being a part of Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini. The actor is said to be in the final stage of negotiations with the makers. Reports suggest the film will go on floors by mid-2025 and release in December. Besides that, she also has Toxic alongside Yash.