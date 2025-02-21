Preity Zinta reveals she had slapped Shah Rukh Khan while shooting for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She said that the actor himself had insisted that she do it

Preity Zinta did an impromptu chat with her followers on X(formerly Twitter) on Friday morning. She was seen answering various questions from her fans on the platform. During the chat, the actress recalled slapping Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of the 2006 film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'. The film directed by Karan Johar also starred Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kirron Kher. Preity and SRK played a married couple in the movie who are going through a tough time holding their relationship together.

Preity Zinta reacts to her 2015 tweet

On Friday, Preity Zinta was seen responding to her tweet from 2015. The old post read, "In Kya kehna I slapped d Vice principle so hard dat when the director said cut he screamed-even if it's not ok Its ok. Have U seen her hand".

Responding to it a decade later, the actress confirmed it once again and said, "Yes it’s true. I was very new to acting & didn’t understand how to time my slap, so it would look real on film, but had no contact. I never made that mistake again but maybe it was “filmy karma” so I ended up getting slapped on film many times, by trained actors & it was not pretty !"

Preity recalls slapping Shah Rukh Khan

She further revealed that she slapped Khan in a scene for 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' as the latter wanted it to look real. "Oops ! I did actually Slap Srk in Kank …. Not cuz I wanted to but cuz he wanted it to be real and that was not pretty either".

Responding to the trivia, a user asked if she enjoyed slapping SRK. To this, the actress said, "No ! It was not for fun .., moreover I don’t slap him … it was Rhea Saran who slapped him". Rhea Saran is the character played by Zinta in the film.

Preity says her kids have not watched her movies

A fan asked Preity if her twins have watched her film 'Koi...Mil Gaya'. Reacting to it, the actress said, "They are too young to see any of my movies!"