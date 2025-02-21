Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took to her social media handle to slam trolls who have been cynical of her social media posts praising Prime Minister Modi or talking about being a proud Indian

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta slams social media trolls and cynics: 'If you appreciate your PM then you are a bhakt'

Actress Preity Zinta took to her X handle on Friday morning to slam social media trolls and cynics who have been questioning her comments and tweets on the platform. In one tweet, the actress expressed her anger towards trolls giving her labels every time she speaks her mind on the microblogging site. She responded to the reactions she received every time she praises Prime Minister Modi, took pride in her religion or even talks about her American husband Gene Goodenough.

Preity Zinta reacts to being labelled 'Andh bhakt'

Taking to X, Zinta asked, "What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical."

She further wrote, "If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian 🇮🇳then ur an Andh Bhakt ! Let’s keep it real folks & take people for who they are & not who we think they should be ! Maybe we all need to take a chill pill and just be happy to communicate with each other. Now don’t ask me why I married Gene ? I married him cuz I love him 💕kyuki sarhad par ek aisa shaks hai, jo mere liye aapni jaan de sakta hai🤩❤️samjhe 😂 If you know you know …. Ting!"

What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian 🇮🇳then ur an… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 21, 2025

Actress reacts to fan comments

In the comment section of the post, a fan asked her why she is responding to trolls and not genuine fan. "If it had not be for those trolls have you ever posted, Such response by celebrities are nourishing trollers too? Make impossible things possible for your sincere fans like us. Make this HOPEFULL for us, than hopeless by being reactive to trolling n chatting hrs with AI etc," they said.

Responding to them, Zinta said, "I think you guys forget that we did not grow up with technology so it does feel a bit alien & there is a lot of curiosity regarding Ai. On the flip side I prefer real interaction & I hardly get time to go online as I’m busy with my little ones. Earlier we used to have amazing Pzchats. We would choose a topic and everyone discussed that topic. Hopefully I will get back to those chats when I have more time."

Another user commented, "I think it started with people criticising their PM getting labelled as anti-national. Astonished how you managed to selectively pick the examples."

In her response, the actress said, "I’m speaking from my experience ! The internet was made to connect humanity, to make life better & easier for everyone but sometimes we are take the joy out of good things ! But i’m an eternal optimist so I always look at the brighter side 🤩 love is always stronger than hate & if someone bothers me I just block them ! End of discussion - otherwise most people are good."