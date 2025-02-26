Bollywood actress Preity Zinta visited the MahaKumbh mela on Tuesday. The actress shared her experience of visiting the holy site in Prayagraj with her mother

Ahead of the final day of the MahaKumbh mela in Prayagaraj, actress Preity Zinta visited the holy site to seek blessings. The actress took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her visit to the MahaKumbh where she also took a dip in the holy Ganga. The actress revealed that this her third time visiting the Kumbh Mela. She called the experience magical but also felt a bit sad.

Sharing a video that captured her journey at the MahaKumbh mela, Preity wrote, "This was my third time at the Kumbh Mela & it was magical, heartwarming & a bit sad."

"Magical because no matter how hard I try, I cannot explain how I felt. Heartwarming because I went with my mom & it meant the world to her," she added.

Explaining why the experience felt a little sad as well, she said, "Sad, because I wanted to be liberated from the various cycles of life & death only to realise the duality of life & attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children & the people I love? No ! I’m not ! It’s deeply moving & humbling when it dawns on you, that the strings of attachment are strong & mighty & no matter what your attachment is,eventually your spiritual journey & the journey ahead is solo ! I came back with the notion that - we are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience. Beyond this I don’t know, but I’m confident, my curiosity will definitely pave the way towards all the answers I seek… till then … हर हर महादेव ting."

Celebs at MahaKumbh mela

With Mahakumbh approaching its end, several celebrities are visiting Prayagraj for a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. On Monday, actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were clicked as they took a dip in the sacred Sangam river. Now, visuals of multiple actors performing Ganga aarti have made their way to social media. The videos of Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Banerjee, Amar Kaushik, Rasha Thadani, and Raveena Tandon performing Ganga aarti have emerged on social media.

The video has Abhishek Banerjee in a blue kurta, while Amar Kaushik was also seen in a simple purple kurta. Katrina Kaif, Rasha Thadani, and Raveena Tandon were seen in yellow suit sets as they performed Ganga aarti during the ongoing Mahakumbh. Earlier, the videos that emerged on social media showed the actress meeting Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and taking his blessings. In one of the pictures, Katrina can be seen sitting in an ashram with her mother-in-law as she takes blessings from Swami Chidanand.

After her spiritual visit, Katrina shared her experience with ANI and said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."

Earlier, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also participated in the revered ritual, taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. He expressed his appreciation for the well-organized arrangements at the venue. "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed," he said.