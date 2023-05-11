Preity Zinta's family gifts Himachali topi to Gene Goodenough, actor takes Jai and Gia to Hateshwari Mata Temple, WATCH

The 'Koi Mil Gaya' star is making the most of her time with her husband Gene Goodenough and kids Jai and Gia in her hometown, Himachal Pradesh

The 90s diva who is currently on a sabbatical from movies, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta is a social media butterfly who loves to give her fans and social media followers a sneak peek of her personal life.

The Bollywood icon who is now permanently settled in Los Angeles and lives with her American husband, Gene Goodenough and her two little munchkins, Jai and Gia, is spending some quality time with her family back in her hometown, Himachal Pradesh.

Lately, the actor has been posting a lot of photos of videos of her, with her husband and her kiddos from their latest trip to Himachal Pradesh. On Thursday, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' star posted some adorable photos of with her husband, that will make you go awww.

Preity who hails from Himachal marked Gene's first Himachal trip with a cutesy couple selfie. Also, she also took pride in telling her fans how her family welcomed Gene by gifting him the traditional Himachali cap.

While sharing the photos, Preity wrote, "When your husband comes home with you for the first time & the family gifts him the traditional Himachali Topi ð #home #family #ting."

In the first photo, Preity can be seen posing with her husband who is wearing the pink and green Himachali topi with all smiles. In the second one, Gene who is still wearing the traditional cap, can be seen posing for the photo while carrying one of their babies in his arm.

A few hours ago, the 'Soldier' star also posted a video where she can be seen visiting the Hateshwari Mata Temple in Shimla, with her son Jai and daughter Gia and Gene. While sharing the video, the starlet also mentioned how she used to visit the temple and that she still feels connected to it.

Alongside the video, Zinta wrote, "When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it. Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit. I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again. Kyunki Maa ka bulawa zaroor phir see aayega. Jai Ma Durga - Jai Mahisasurmardini. If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It’s magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later. #Jaimatadi #Hateshwarimata #family #tradition #ting"

Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021. Preity who was last seen in Sunny Deol-starrer, 'Bhaiaji Superhit' in 2018.