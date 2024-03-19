Breaking News
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas meet Farhan Akhtar some speculate its for Jee Le Zaara others suspect Bollywood collaboration
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas meet Farhan Akhtar; some speculate it's for 'Jee Le Zaara', others suspect Bollywood collaboration

Updated on: 19 March,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

As soon as the video of Mimi heading to Farhan’s house went viral, fans started speculating about the reasons behind this meeting

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Pic/Yogen

Listen to this article
Priyanka Chopra recently landed in the city, and we can't be happier to see our desi girl in Mumbai. Just a few days after Priyanka landed in Mumbai with her daughter Maltie Marie, Nick Jonas also came to the Bay to spend some quality time with his family.


It was just yesterday when Nick was papped exiting the Mumbai airport dressed in a white shirt, matching pants, and shoes. Nick also carried a black sling bag. He smiled and waved at the paparazzi and fans gathered outside the airport. Now, the couple, Nick and Priyanka, were snapped in the city as they headed to meet close friend Farhan Akhtar. As soon as the video of Mimi heading to Farhan’s house went viral, fans started speculating about the reasons behind this meeting.


A few guessed that the meeting was for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ while others went wild expecting a collaboration between NickYanka and Farhan for a Bollywood film. A fan while reacting to the post commented, “I AM SCREECHINGG!!!!! FARHAN HAS THE BEST IDEAS AND COOLEST STORIES TO TELL AND HE'S A WONDERFUL DIRECTOR AND THIS MEANS!!!!! FINGERS CROSSED FOR PRIYANKA AND NICK IN A BOLLYWOOD MOVIE AAAAAA”. “Are expecting Jee Le Zara in progress ??,” said another fan. While a thor fan commented, “ Is it for Jee le Zaara?”.


Now, we aren’t sure what’s cooking between the trio but we can say what ever they are planning will surely make us go wow and we are hoping to get the deets soon. For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ was announced in August 2021, starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. Netizens were overjoyed to see another road-trip film like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but this time with a female-led cast! Alia, Katrina, and Priyanka were all poised to appear together on screen for the first time, and there was a lot of anticipation for the film. 

Earlier it was reported Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif had opted out of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ and Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani were being considered for the project. But much later new reports claimed that the three actresses are very much a part of the film. The reports also claimed that Farhan would drop the project if any of the three opt-out. 



