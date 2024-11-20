Priyanka Chopra posted a video on Instagram and wrote, “When u land at base camp at 6 am and it's snowing!" In the video, Priyanka could be heard saying, “snow"

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra braves heavy snowfall at 6 AM to reach base camp in London x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a video of her arrival at a base camp at 6 AM, braving heavy snowfall. In the clip, the actress, who is currently in London, is seen navigating through the challenging weather conditions. On Tuesday, the desi girl, posted a video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “When u land at base camp at 6am and its snowing! In the video, Priyanka could be heard saying, “snow.”

In the video, heavy snow can be seen blanketing the landscape as Chopra makes her way toward the base camp. Previously, the 'Baywatch' star had shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Malti Marie, bundled up in a cozy sweater, a white scarf, a printed floral jacket, and a cap, fully immersed in the beauty of autumn. In the picture, Malti was seen standing next to lush green plants, her back turned to the camera as she gazes at them.

Priyanka captioned the heartwarming post simply with "Autumn," followed by falling leaves emojis.

A few days ago, Priyanka gave fans a peek into her visit to a London museum with her daughter. The photo series began with endearing moments of the mother-daughter duo enjoying their time together at the museum. One of the videos showed Malti, clearly captivated, as she took in the preserved spiders, various insects, a dinosaur fossil, and jaw models with wide-eyed wonder.

In terms of work, the 42-year-old actress was last seen in the romantic drama “Love Again” alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen “Citadel 2” and is currently busy shooting for the same in London.

In the forthcoming show, she will reprise her role as Nadia. Co-star Richard Madden will also return, though details about the season's plot remain under wraps. In addition, Priyanka has “Heads Of State” with Idris Elba and John Cena, and “The Bluff” co-starring Karl Urban, in her upcoming lineup.

