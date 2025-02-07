It looks like Parineeti Chopra has decided to silence all the gossips today as she marked her presence at Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay’s D-day

In Pic: Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra (Instagram/Instant Bollywood)

Listen to this article Watch! Parineeti Chopra reaches Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with Raghav Chadha amid rumours of feud with Priyanka x 00:00

The rumours of an alleged feud between Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra have grown like wildfire amid the former's absence from the pre-wedding festivities. Social media was ablaze after Parineeti shared a cryptic post while everyone else celebrated the pre-wedding festivities of Siddharth Chopra, who will soon be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Neelam Upadhyay. Now, it looks like Parineeti has decided to silence all this gossip today as she marked her presence at Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay’s D-day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parineeti Chopra at Siddharth’s Wedding

Parineeti Chopra, along with her husband Raghav Chadha, has gone to attend the wedding of her cousin Siddharth. As videos of Priyanka dancing her heart out at Sid's baraat surfaced, clips of Parineeti reaching the venue also came out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In the clip, Parineeti can be seen wearing a white long skirt featuring black prints. The actress paired the skirt with a red deep-neck blouse and a matching jacket with golden embroidery. She paired the outfit with a stylish, intricate choker and multiple bangles.

About Siddharth and Neelam

Siddharth works as a producer, while Neelam is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got cancelled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in Mr. 7, a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film Unnodu Oru Naal. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumari, and before that, he dated Kanika Mathur.

Parineeti Chopra’s Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. Diljit portrays Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era, while Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

She has been roped in for Anurag Singh's much-anticipated thriller Sanki. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the drama.

Parineeti Chopra’s lineup also includes Karan Sharma's Shiddat 2. The cast of the movie will also feature Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan in prominent roles.