Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Priyanka Chopra wishes icon Rekha on her birthday May your year be

Priyanka Chopra wishes 'icon' Rekha on her birthday: 'May your year be...'

Updated on: 11 October,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Rekha in the 2006 film 'Krrish, shared a cute birthday wish for her "icon"

Priyanka Chopra wishes 'icon' Rekha on her birthday: 'May your year be...'

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP; (right) Rekha. Picture Courtesy/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Priyanka Chopra wishes 'icon' Rekha on her birthday: 'May your year be...'
x
00:00

Legendary actor Rekha is celebrating her birthday today, and Bollywood celebrities are showering her with love and adorable wishes.


Rekha, who is best known for her timeless beauty and impressive acting skills, has touched the hearts of many in the film industry.


Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Rekha in the 2006 film 'Krrish, shared a cute birthday wish for her "icon".


Rekha

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Krrish' actress dropped a stunning picture of Rekha. Calling her "fabulous", the actress wrote, "Happy birthday icon. May your year be as fabulous as you," along with a red heart emoji.

Shilpa Shetty also shared her warm wishes for Rekha. She posted a picture of them together on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Rekha Ma! Your grace, beauty, and wisdom are eternal. Sooooo blessed to have you in my life. Wishing you an abundance of good health and happiness today and always. Loadssss of love."

Jackky Bhagnani also joined in by posting a picture of Rekha on his Instagram Stories as well. He wished her, "Happiest Birthday Rekha ji! Here's to a marvelous year ahead just like you!!"

Recently, Rekha left fans amazed with her graceful performance at the IIFA 2024 night that took place last month.

The official Instagram page of IIFA shared glimpses from her performance, taking fans on a nostalgic journey to her golden days in cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

priyanka chopra rekha krrish bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK