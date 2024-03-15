Isha Ambani and Bulgari have hosted a themed Holi party at Antilia in Mumbai. For the night, Priyanka stunned in a pastel indo-western saree look

Priyanka Chopra

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra channels her inner desi girl for Roman Holi party at Antilia x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra aka our very own desi girl is in the city for the launch of Bulgari store. The actress who is a global ambassador for the luxury brand fulfilled her duties of turning up for the store launch. On Friday night, Isha Ambani and Bulgari also hosted a Roman Holi party at the Ambani house Antilia.

Priyanka Chopra who is among the high profile guests for the themed Holi party looked stunning in an indo-western fit. She turned up in a pastel pink saree with a western twist. She left her hair open and had dramatic eyes and opted for a subtle makeup look for the rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Priyanka stepped out for an event by brand Bulgari wearing a white two-piece set. She wore a white crop top with a plunging neckline and lace detailing over it with matching pants. Priyanka completed her look with a bling diamond choker and kept her hair tied in a ponytail.

Talking about her work front, after turning executive producer for 'To Kill A Tiger', Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star in 'The Bluff', which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. Priyanka took to Instagram and announced her new project. She wrote, "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. -Mark Twain." Hollywood actor Karl Urban is in talks to join 'The Bluff' team.

As per Deadline, set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. The movie, produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, is directed and co-written by Frank E. Flowers. This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series 'Citadel'.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.