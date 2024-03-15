Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attended the store launch of a luxury jewellery brand in Mumbai on Friday morning

Priyanka Chopra reveals her daughter is her current fashion muse: I forget to dress myself

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening along with her daughter Malti Marie. The actress who resides in Los Angeles was in the city for the launch of the Bulgari store at Jio World Plaza. She is one of the global brand ambassadors of the luxury brand Bulgari. For the event, Priyanka turned up in a stunning white co-ord ensemble. She greeted the Indian paparazzi at the store launch.

At the event, the desi girl answered some fashion-related questions in conversation with Vogue India. When the actress was asked about her current fashion muse, Priyanka adorably named her 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie. "My fashion muse at the moment is my daughter. I love dressing her up. I literally wake up every morning with a fit for her. Like this will be her fit for the day and this will be her fit for the night. And I will be in my pajamas. I forgot to dress myself," she laughs.

Further, when she was asked about one trend she would not lie to see go in 2024, she responded, "I hope low-rise anything is out. It's tough on this girl." Adding to it, the desi girl said, "I hope the one trend that is here to stay should be athleisure, casual with big diamonds".

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

While there were reports of Malti being born prematurely, in an interview with Today magazine, Priyanka shared that Malti spent over 100 days in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) after she was born. "[In the NICU], you know your child is alive because you can see their heartbeat (on the monitor). I couldn't sleep for days because now suddenly she was home without a monitor. I used to put my ear on her chest. I would wake up every couple of minutes just to see if she was OK. For weeks, this went on," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka turned executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill a Tiger'. Directed by Nisha Pahuja, the project is based on a poor farmer whose 13-year-old daughter becomes the victim of a brutal sexual assault. The film takes place in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand (where Priyanka was born). Sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote, "Trailer. Truly remarkable."