Priyanka Chopra in Hyderabad, fans speculate project with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu

Actress Priyanka Chopra arrived in Hyderabad from Toronto via Dubai on Friday morning. After her arrival, the fans of the actress are expecting her highly anticipated return with the untitled film with Mahesh Babu. The project is expected to be directed by 'Baahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a video which showcased her flight journey from Toronto, Canada to Hyderabad. In the clip, the 'Krrish' fame actress was seen resting on a seat on the flight with her legs stretched as she zoomed in on the ticket details of her trip. It was a flight ticket from Toronto to Dubai.

The actress then shared scenic views from the window of her flight as she landed in Dubai. After a tasty lunch at Dubai airport, the actress takes off for her next destination. The 'Dostana' actress was then seen riding in a car in Hyderabad as she showcased autos and Indian people walking on the road.

Her fans expressed their excitement for the potential collaboration in the comment section. Priyanka Chopra is set to join her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, for an upcoming holiday film. The project, which is expected to premiere on Disney+, brings the Jonas family together for a memorable 2025 holiday season, as per E! News.

Filming for the untitled movie began on January 13 in Toronto. As per E! News, Priyanka was spotted on the set alongside her husband Nick and the Jonas brothers. The 'Citadel' actress was spotted wearing a black hoodie and a long black coat with grey and white stripes, while Nick, donned a dark puffy jacket, with his hood pulled over to shield him from the snow, as per E! News. The set atmosphere was filled with festive cheer as Priyanka shed her winter coat to reveal a holiday-inspired look, featuring a cream-coloured long-sleeve top paired with a red floor-length skirt.

