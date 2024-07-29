Priyanka Chopra also shared pictures and videos of meerkats, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils, and Dingos at Paradise Country in Australia

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra poses alongside a Koala named after her at an Australian homestead x 00:00

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Australia to film her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’ visited Paradise Country, a homestead where guests are shown a variety of native animals including koalas, kangaroos, and emus. The global icon took to Instagram and posted pictures alongside an 8-month-old Koala named after her.

She wrote in the caption, “8-month-old koala joey named after me!! So sweet.. thank you @paradisecountrygc for the lovely surprise and for introducing us to the most amazing wildlife. Meerkats, koalas, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils and Dingo’s! Thank you for all the work you’re doing for wildlife conservation in Australia as well. Magical Sunday afternoon.”

Earlier, Priyanka spent time on a cruise in Queensland, Australia, where she enjoyed whale watching with her mother Madhu Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie. The 'Desi Girl' posted a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram and wrote, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren!"

Directed by Frank E Flowers, 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’.

As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video. Priyanka has more than 75 international and Hollywood films and series to her credit. In February 2021, she became a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir ‘Unfinished.

Up next, she will be seen in the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

