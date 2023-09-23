Priyanka Chopra misses Parineeti Chopra's wedding, posts cute video with goat from a farm

Priyanka Chopra shared a cute video of herself, Malti Marie, and her favourite uncle, Franklin Jonas, enjoying farm life

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently on a tour across the US for her husband Nick Jonas' concert, shared a cute video of herself, Malti Marie, and her favourite uncle, Franklin Jonas, enjoying farm life.

In the Instagram video, she is initially seen carrying Malti as they tour the farm. After that, Priyanka is shown kneeling as she plays with the goat placed on her back. The happiness on the Quantico actress' face is palpable, and she certainly had a great time at the farm. Priyanka is dressed casually in a white shirt, beige jeans, and a blue baseball hat. Malti Marie can be seen looking at the farm's animals while wearing a lovely blue-and-red full-sleeved jumpsuit. Franklin Jonas, Nick Jonas' brother, also appears in the video, holding a couple of birds.

In the caption for this adorable picture, the actress wrote, “Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore.”

As soon as Priyanka dropped the post, fans reacted to it. A fan wrote, “O my goodness this is so adorable MM is the moment.” “Aww the cutest mother-daughter duo,” wrote another fan. While fans were going gaga after seeing the video, actress Preeti Zinta also reacted to the adorable moment.

While reacting in the comment section, Preeti wrote, “Wow ! Looks amazing …. Am definitely taking the twins there.”

Meanwhile, Rumours were rife that Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be skipping the Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding due to her prior work commitments. The actress has also hinted at not being a part of the RagNeeti wedding. Sharing an unseen picture of Parineeti, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one..always wishing you so much love (red heart emoji) #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Priyanka attended Parineeti and Raghav's engagement in May this year. It was held at his residence in Delhi. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, the global star wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. So fun to catch up with the fam!" Parineeti replied, "Mimi didii - bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp!"