Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Is Priyanka Chopra not attending her cousin's nuptials?

According to recent reports, Priyanka Chopra is not going to be attending the Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha are all set to the tie the knot. Their wedding is touted to be one of the biggest weddings of the year. The picturesque city of Udaipur is all set to host the wedding at Leela Palace. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra reached Udaipur airport on Friday, early morning. The wedding rituals will start before the big day on September 24.

Along with the couple, their family members and friends will also be present. In this grand wedding, 100 private security guards have been deployed. Hotel Leela Palace is situated in the middle of Lake Pichola. So, security guards will be deployed on four to five boats in the middle of the lake. Special security has also been deployed at the jetty (platform built till the boat) here.

However, if the rumours are to be believed, there's a piece of news that's tugging at our heartstrings. The bride's sister and global sensation, Priyanka Chopra, is reportedly going to miss this grand spectacle. According to an exclusive report by Filmfare, Priyanka Chopra will not be able to attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding due to prior commitments. Nevertheless, she made sure to be part of their engagement celebration that took place in Delhi on May 13, during her previous visit to India. The Sufi night in Delhi on September 20, set the mood for the celebrations to come. The event saw the presence of numerous Bollywood celebrities, adding to the charm and glamour of the festivities.

Today, on September 22, Parineeti Chopra's mehendi ceremony is all set to take place, promising a burst of color, tradition, and artistry. Security is paramount, as one can imagine for a wedding of this magnitude. IANS reported that a contingent of 100 private security guards will be on duty to ensure the safety and privacy of the couple and their esteemed guests. Notably, security guards will also be deployed in boats on Lake Pichola, adding an extra layer of protection to the grand celebrations.

Now, let's delve into the fashion extravaganza that's ready to unfold. Parineeti Chopra's wedding attire is the talk of the town, and for good reason. Renowned designer Manish Malhotra will be the creative genius behind her ensemble. Sources close to the actress revealed, "Parineeti and Manish share a long friendship. Manish is very well aware of Pari’s style and what she wants for her wedding. Hence, the actress was always clear that she will be a Manish Malhotra bride."