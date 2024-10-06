Priyanka Chopra was touched by ISKCON gesture and took to the stories section of her Instagram, sharing a picture of a book and a letter which featured her daughter’s name

In Pic: Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been busy with her 'Citadel' shoot. Amidst her hectic schedule, the actress took time out to thank the ISKCON temple after receiving a gift from ISKCON Chicago.

Priyanka Chopra received a gift from ISKCON

The actress was touched by the gesture and took to the Stories section of her Instagram, sharing a picture of a book and a letter which featured her daughter’s name. Priyanka Chopra simply wrote, “Thank You,” on the picture. Earlier in the day, she shared a glimpse of her daily routine. On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram and posted an array of pictures as she juggled her professional and personal duties. The message on the book read: “Hare Krishna! With Blessings & Best Wishes to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.”

Earlier, while sharing her busy schedule and detailing her routine, she wrote in the caption: “Lately 1 & 2: Nadia is a little different this season #citadel 3: On the tube. 4: Early wrap takes us to the park. 5: When she comes to see mama at work. 6: And then we go to the park again. 7: Walks, songs, and chats. 8: Visiting friends @natasha.poonawalla. 9: She turned 80! Happy birthday Fran. @mamadjonas. 10: When the sun wakes you up in bed. 11: Traffic selfie. 12, 13, 14: When the glam is so good @harryjoshhair @yumi_mori. 15: Back on a plane. As usual, racing home.” The pictures show her busy with the shoot of 'Citadel', her daughter visiting her on set, and the actress spending time with her daughter, taking walks, and engaging in playtime.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in 'The Bluff'. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure. Karl Urban, known for the streaming series 'The Boys', is in talks to join the project. Flowers, who co-wrote 'The Bluff', also penned 'Bob Marley: One Love'. According to Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Up next, Priyanka will also star in the OTT offering 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, an upcoming action-comedy that also features Jack Quaid.

About Citadel

A new trailer for 'Citadel: Diana', an Italian spy series set in the world of 'Citadel', was released last Wednesday. 'Citadel: Diana' is part of the 'Citadel' franchise, with future installments, including 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', starring Samantha and Varun Dhawan, set to release in November this year.