The 'Aitraaz' fame actress took to her Instagram, posted a throwback collage of herself, and penned a long caption in which she mentioned her childhood and her younger self

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account and shared a throwback collage of herself while discussing the evolution.

Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture of herself

She wrote, "Warning: Don't troll my 9-year-old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a "Boy cut" hairstyle so it wouldn't be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a "katori cut" to this. so it was a win (with a laughing emoji) and on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, makeup up and wardrobe.. Both pictures were taken less than a decade apart."

She continued, "As Britney Spears very articulately put it... I'm not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how i felt then, entering the big world of entertainment. Almost 25 years later... still figuring it out. Though, aren't we all? Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today."

"Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you've gone through a lot to be where you are today (with a heart on face emoji) What did your younger self do for you? #mondaymusings. Thank you to who made this side-by-side picture and sent me," Priyanka concluded.

Priyanka Chopra's amazing throwback picture:

Priyanka Chopra films Citadel season 2

Priyanka Chopra, who never disappoints us when it comes to giving remarkable performances, has started filming for the second season of her spy thriller 'Citadel'. The first season of 'Citadel', starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered to global success last year. Now, a video of Priyanka and Stanley shooting for the new season in London has made its way onto Instagram. The video features Priyanka dressed in a stunning black dress paired with a matching trench coat, running as Stanley Tucci tries to talk to her.

(With inputs from IANS)