Global icon Priyanka Chopra reminisced about the time she was crowned Miss World 24 years ago with an incredible throwback story. Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas celebrated his birthday by performing at the O2 Arena in London. Interestingly, it's the same venue where the 'Citadel' star won the pageant in the year 2000.

Priyanka Chopra revisits the arena where she was crowned Miss World

Priyanka shared images featuring herself, Malti Marie, and Nick with a note that read, “I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18-year-old, excited, nervous, and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be. A memory I will never forget from November 30th, 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves.”

She added, “Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. Clearly, I survived and it was all well at the end. To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family, and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude.”

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in the second of her spy-thriller streaming show ‘Citadel’. She will also be seen in ‘The Bluff’. Directed by Frank E Flowers, it is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’. As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Up next, she has the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid.