Nick Jonas turned a year older on Monday. He celebrated his birthday in London with a concert at O2 Arena performing with his brothers Kevin and Joe. Nick's superstar wife Priyanka Chopra was also present at the court in the audience grooving to their music. In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, Nick is seen coming at the edge of the stage to kiss Priyanka.

Priyanka gives Nick a birthday kiss during London concert

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie attended her husband Nick Jonas's London concert on Monday. For the concert, Chopra opted for a body hugging orange dress and looked stunning as ever. Nick was seen performing in a blue jacket, white t-shirt, and blue pants at the concert. In between the cncert, he was seen walking towards the stage's edge and leaning down to kiss his wife. The crowd went 'awww' when Nick and Priyanka kissed.

Priyanka wishes Nick with adorable pictures

The 'Dostana' actress took to her Instagram feed to wish Nick. In the first picture shared by Priyanka, she is seen hugging Nick with their daughters squeezed in near their legs. The second picture sees Priyanka carrying Malti in her arms with their back facing the camera. In the photo, Malti can be seen wearing headphones. In the third picture, Nick can be seen walking with his daughter in his arms backstage.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas ❤️"

Nick and Priyanka's France holiday

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently left the internet in a chokehold after she dropped a series of pictures on Instagram. The former Miss World, who spent her summer in France, shared stunning photos from her exotic vacation. Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie had the cutest yet fashionable look as she rocked a pair of sunglasses while basking in the sun.

Priyanka put on a skimpy bikini, smothered some sunscreen, put on a pair of sunglasses, and shared this gorgeous photo alongside Nick. She flaunted her svelte physique in another set of bikini and yes, she can certainly give the youngsters a run for their money. The power couple even posed together for a hot photoshoot that set the internet ablaze. That chemistry though!

Priyanka wrote in her Instagram caption, "One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go!"

