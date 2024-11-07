'Citadel' actress Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her little ballerina aka Maltie Marie. It seems like Malti has found a new hobby

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Malti Marie - the baby ballerina! Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie channeling her inner “ballerina.” Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Malti from her ballet classes. In the image, Malti is seen dressed in a powder pink tutu skirt and a leotard. The toddler is joined by her friends in the dance class.

The global star captioned the picture: “My little ballerina.”

The actress earlier dropped cute pictures of daughter Malti from her October dump. In the photos, little Malti was seen enjoying time with her parents, Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The actress also included glimpses from her Diwali celebrations, showcasing candid shots where she beamed with joy alongside her friends.

In the first image, Priyanka is sitting and posing for the camera. The next photograph captured Priyanka taking a selfie with little Malti sitting on the floor and Nick seated on the sofa. In another picture, she is seen playing with a doll.

The 'Baywatch' actress captioned them as: “October roll.”

Last month, Priyanka delighted fans with glimpses of her time in London, sharing a series of heartwarming photos and videos, including an adorable clip of Malti.

The actress posted snapshots capturing candid moments with loved ones, writing: "Lately Slide 19 - sound on in Hindi…"

In one particularly sweet video, Priyanka captures Malti playfully talking to her dad, Nick Jonas. The little one's voice sounds endearing as she says, "no no" in Hindi.

The post also includes Priyanka's candid selfies and group photos with friends.

In one photo, she's seen taking a selfie with her pet dog on her lap. Fans showered the post with affection, with one commenting: "Malti's voice is so lovely", while another wrote, "Little Version of Our Desi Girl".

On the work front, the actress will next appear in the upcoming second season of ‘Citadel,’ where she reprises her role as special agent Nadia Sinh alongside co-star Richard Madden, who portrays Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. The new season, directed by the Russo Brothers, also stars Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.

Priyanka also has several projects in the pipeline, including 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, ‘The Bluff’ directed by Frank E. Flowers, and Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film "Jee Le Zaraa."