Priyanka Chopra shares moments from daughter Malti Marie's playdate with Preity Zinta's twins, see pics

Updated on: 14 September,2023 05:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share moments from Malti Marie's playdate with Preity Zinta's twins, Gia and Jai

Priyanka Chopra shares moments from daughter Malti Marie's playdate with Preity Zinta's twins, see pics

Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood actress who seamlessly transitioned into Hollywood, continues to dazzle her fans with her multifaceted talents and heartwarming moments as a devoted mother. The Bajirao Mastani actress, known for her acting prowess and melodious voice, remains an icon on both the Indian and global entertainment stages.


As Priyanka's career reached new heights, she embraced motherhood with open arms when her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, entered her life. The actress's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, balancing a thriving career with the joys of parenthood.


Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse of her daughter's playful morning. In a series of three pictures, we witness Malti engrossed in a delightful "play date." The first image captures Priyanka, the doting mother, holding Malti as she enjoys her toys. The second picture paints a scene of Malti seated in what appears to be a pink tub brimming with toys, immersed in pure childhood fun. Although the last image may be a tad hazy, it's clear that Malti is having a gala time with her friends. Priyanka captioned the story with "Playdate with friends" and a heart-eye emoticon, showcasing the special bond she shares with her daughter.


Priyanka Chopra's success story is truly a testament to her unwavering dedication. She has delivered numerous Bollywood blockbusters, garnering a massive fan following. Her foray into Hollywood has been nothing short of phenomenal, with her talent making waves on a global scale. From The Matrix to this year's Love Again, Priyanka Chopra's star has continued to rise. Notably, her international journey began with the hit series Quantico in 2015.

On the work front, Priyanka was also seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel which has been renewed for season 2 and a romantic comedy film, 'Love Again'. The actress was recently in London shooting for 'Heads of State' which also stars John Cena. Up next, the global star 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie and 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Farhan Akhtar. The Hindi film was announced two years ago along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Writer Reema Kagti recently revealed that the film will soon go on floors with the 'same cast'. 

