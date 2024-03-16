Several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty Ayushmann Khurrana attended Bvlgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Madhuri Dixit Nene during the red carpet of Bvlgari’s event at Antilia, in Mumbai. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra to Madhuri Dixit, celebs attend Bvlgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration x 00:00

Several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty Ayushmann Khurrana attended Bvlgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai on Friday.

Priyanka Chopra, who is in town, left everyone amazed with her glamorous desi avatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka opted for a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a bustier blouse. She wore matching hued heels to complement her look.

Isha Ambani attended the celebration in a stylish black printed dress.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a satin-finished green crop top with a matching dhoti-style bottom and topped up with a white-green printed shrug.

Exuding grace in traditional wear, Aditi Rao Hydari donned a vibrant pink and orange saree for the celebration.

Athiya Shetty added a modern touch with a silver-toned blazer set look.

Handsome Ayushmann Khurrana slayed a white outfit look.

Madhuri Dixit graced the occasion with her husband Shriram Nene.

The couple looked stunning in their power suits.

Madhuri gave a boss-lady vibe as she wore a pink-hued pantsuit, and her husband donned a black tuxedo with sequin details.

The Holi bash is organized in association with the luxury brand, Bulagari, as the brand opened its first store in Jio World Plaza.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever