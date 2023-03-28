Priyanka moved to Hollywood as she had 'beef with people' in Bollywood, says she was 'pushed into a corner'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about leaving Bollywood due to conflicts and feeling cornered

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed the reason she left Bollywood and moved to work in the US. She said that she had ‘beef with people’ and was pushed into a corner.



She also revealed that she was not the happiest with the work she was getting from the Hindi film industry.



Priyanka was speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast, Armchair Expert, and said that for the first time as she was feeling "safe" during their conversation.



Talking about her music career, Priyanka said Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her up when she was shooting for 'Saat Khoon Maaf'. She asked if she would be interested in a music career in the US.



‘I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me; I had beef with people; I am not good at playing that game, so I kind of was tired of the politics, and I said I needed a break,’ she said.

‘This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not to crave for the movies I didn't want to get, but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling, and I had worked so long by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it,’ she added.



‘So when this music thing came, I was like, F**k it, I'am going to America',’ she said.



She talked about all the stars she worked with, from Pitbull, Will.I.Am to Pharell Williams, and she even met Jay Z.However, when the music career did not work out, she quickly realised she was 'much better at my day job'.



She then shared that someone had suggested that she try out for acting roles in the US as well. Which she did and eventually landed herself the lead role in 'Quantico' in 2015.



After that, Priyanka was seen in big-budget Hollywood releases such as 'Baywatch', 'Matrix: Revolutions', and The White Tiger' and will be seen in 'Citadel' and 'Love Again'.

