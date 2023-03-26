Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her 'Saturday night' fun with hubby Nick

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an Indian actress, posted a humorous new video in which she and her husband Nick Jonas are seen trying to enjoy a 'Saturday night.'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

It seems the couple were off parenting duties to enjoy a night out. However, on Sunday, Priyanka posted a video on her Instagram giving a glimpse of her and Nick's ‘Saturday night.’



In the video, the couple can be seen sitting in a restaurant enjoying their meal, but they both appear tired. In the end of the clip, Nick can be seen shaking his head to the music while Priyanka laughs.



The text on the video read, ‘When mom and dad try to do Saturday night.’



Nick's brother Kevin Jonas commented, ‘I feel this.’



Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year in January via surrogacy.

Actress was last seen in drama film ‘The White Tiger’ in 2021, along with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film was an adaptation of 2008 Aravind Adiga’s novel ‘The White Tiger’. The film was written and directed by Ramin Bahrani, produced by Mukul Deora and Ramin Bahrani, and executive produced by Chopra Jonas, Prem Akkaraju and Ava DuVernay. The film 'The White Tiger' received positive reponses from critics as well as audiences, also praised for its screenplay, direction and the performances by the cast and was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay in 93rd Academy Awards.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in web series 'Citadel', co-starring Richard Madden. She will also be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

On the other hand, recently Nick Jonas and KING collaborated for the song Mann Meri Jaan (Afterlife).

(with inputs from IANS)