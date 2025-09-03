The Producers Guild and IFTPC have scheduled a meeting to curb the menace of influencers who demand lakhs of rupees to post films’ positive reviews. If the producers don't oblige, these influencers slam the films

A senior producer consulting with IFTPC on the matter, requesting anonymity, told mid-day that it has become an “extortion” of sorts. He said, “We have influencers sending rate cards before release, demanding lakhs for ‘positive coverage.’ If you don’t play along, they upload a 10-minute slam piece the morning of release.” The damage can be irreparable, especially since opening weekend box-office collections are crucial in the post-pandemic market. Another producer pointed out, “If you notice, there was an unnatural amount of hate for War 2 and Param Sundari.”

Bollywood’s production houses are drawing battle lines against a new adversary — social media influencers. Eight months after the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) urged for an embargo on reviews for the first three days of a movie’s release, the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) has begun discussions on how to rein in review bombing. According to multiple producers, influencers with a large set of followers on YouTube and Instagram demand obnoxious amounts of money in exchange for favourable reviews. The filmmakers, who refuse, find their movies panned on the release day.

The IFTPC is now in talks with the Producers Guild of India — which has Dharma Productions, Yash Raj Films, and Excel Entertainment as its members — to curb the menace. The two bodies have scheduled a meeting for September 26, where the IFTPC will propose a code of conduct. Some options being considered include blacklisting influencers found soliciting money, pushing platforms to enforce disclosure of paid content, and exploring legal remedies for defamation.

When mid-day reached out to Suresh Amin, CEO, IFTPC, he confirmed the development, saying, “We have drafted a robust set of suggestions and sent it to our solicitor. Once we receive notes from him, we’ll decide on the way forward. We’ll ensure that producers aren’t facing the brunt of this manipulation.”

The role of many producers, who were initially happy to cough up money to get positive reviews, cannot be discounted. Manish Goswami, vice-president, Producers Guild, noted, “It’s a vicious cycle. The entire system should be abolished.”

Sept 26

When the meeting will take place between the two bodies