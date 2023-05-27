'Proud Pahadi' Abhilash Thapliyal carries 'a slice of home' Uttarakhand to Cannes

Along with his designer wear, Abhilash wrapped an Aipan motif stole

Abhilash Thapliyal

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal, who recently attended the Cannes Film Festival as a cast member of Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy', proudly carried a piece of his home state Uttarakhand to the French Riviera.

Along with his designer wear, Abhilash wrapped an Aipan motif stole. The motif has Magpies that are believed to be birds of joy. He finished the look with a sword brooch that depicts the valour, designed by Sarab Khanijo and Styled by Amandeep Kaur.

Talking about the same, Abhilash said: "I am a proud pahadi. It is a huge day in my life and I had to carry a slice of home with me. What can bring me closer to home than this Aipan motif? It is a sign of celebration for me. I am wearing an Aipan motif stole, made by Minakriti: The Aipan Project from Uttarakhand, which hires local women to create this local art form. It is a big day and I wanted to carry a culture on the red carpet."

'Kennedy', which marks Kashyap's return to the neo-noir genre, also stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat. 'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at Cannes.

