Sonakshi’s special gift for Zoya and Reema

Updated on: 27 May,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The painting is of a tiger looking blankly at the viewer

Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her maiden web series, Dahaad recently gifted a painting to its creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as a gesture of gratitude. The painting is of a tiger looking blankly at the viewer. Thanking Sinha for her gesture, Akhtar shared a picture of the actor’s artwork, saying, “Tiger Tiger Burning Bright #bestgift #painting #sonakshisinha #thatgirlisanartist @aslisona @tigerbabyofficial (sic).”


Sinha also re-shared the post and thanked the creators for the show. She wrote, “My best creation for the girls who created my best role. Thank you tiger babies Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for making me Anjali Bhaati #forevergrateful (sic).” The thematic painting made by Sinha is a tribute to Akhtar and Kagti’s production house, Tiger Baby. Directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the mystery crime thriller series features Sinha as a Rajasthan policewoman  investigating the case of 29 women who have disappeared without a trace.


Also Read: Have you heard? PeeCee’s show gets second season nod

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

sonakshi sinha zoya akhtar reema kagti bollywood news Entertainment News

