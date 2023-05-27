Sonakshi’s special gift for Zoya and Reema

The painting is of a tiger looking blankly at the viewer

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her maiden web series, Dahaad recently gifted a painting to its creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as a gesture of gratitude. The painting is of a tiger looking blankly at the viewer. Thanking Sinha for her gesture, Akhtar shared a picture of the actor’s artwork, saying, “Tiger Tiger Burning Bright #bestgift #painting #sonakshisinha #thatgirlisanartist @aslisona @tigerbabyofficial (sic).”



Zoya Akhtar

Sinha also re-shared the post and thanked the creators for the show. She wrote, “My best creation for the girls who created my best role. Thank you tiger babies Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for making me Anjali Bhaati #forevergrateful (sic).” The thematic painting made by Sinha is a tribute to Akhtar and Kagti’s production house, Tiger Baby. Directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the mystery crime thriller series features Sinha as a Rajasthan policewoman investigating the case of 29 women who have disappeared without a trace.

